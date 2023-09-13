Roger Howarth was born on September 13 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.
The actor studied acting at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center in Connecticut.
In 1994, he won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for the role of ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd.
Howarth married Cari Stahler in 1991. They have two children, Julian and Langston.
In addition to GH and OLTL, Howarth has appeared on GUIDING LIGHT (ex-Jory), LOVING (ex-Kent) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-Paul).
Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives