Howarth

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Roger Howarth

Howarth

Credit: ABC

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Roger Howarth
1 of 5
Close gallery
Roger Howarth was born on September 13 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.
The actor studied acting at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center in Connecticut.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1994, he won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for the role of ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd.

Photo credit: ABC

Howarth married Cari Stahler in 1991. They have two children, Julian and Langston.

Photo credit: ABC

In addition to GH and OLTL, Howarth has appeared on GUIDING LIGHT (ex-Jory), LOVING (ex-Kent) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-Paul).

Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives

Filed Under: ,
Comments