Roger Howarth was born on September 13 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.

The actor studied acting at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center in Connecticut. Photo credit: ABC

In 1994, he won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for the role of ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd. Photo credit: ABC

Howarth married Cari Stahler in 1991. They have two children, Julian and Langston. Photo credit: ABC