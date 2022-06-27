Robert Newman was born on June 27 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: JPI

The actor married Britt Helfer (ex-Lily, LOVING) on September 27, 1986, and they have two children, son Connor, born April 3, 1989 and daughter Kendal, born May 13, 1992.

Y&R is the 4th soap Newman has appeared on: He played Joshua Lewis on GUIDING LIGHT from 1981-84, 1986- 91, 1993-2009; Prescott Harrell on GH in 1985; and Kirk Cranston on SANTA BARBARA in 1986. Photo credit: JPI

He earned his membership into the actors’ union as the understudy for Tom Wopat in a production of Carousel. Photo credit: JPI