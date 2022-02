Risa Dorken was born on February 4 in Apple Valley, MN.

She attended the musical theatre program for two years at Circle In The Square Theatre School in New York City. Photo credit: Instagram

The actress did extra work on BOARDWALK EMPIRE, GOSSIP GIRL and LIFE IN PIECES. Photo credit: Instagram

She considers fellow fictional nurses Sonny Eddy (Epiphany) and Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) to be her GH mentors. Photo credit: Instagram