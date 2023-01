Réal Andrews was born on January 31 and hails from North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

His name (which is pronounced Rey-ahl) is French; his mom was tutoring French students at the time of his birth. Photo credit: JPI

Before booking GH, Andrews played a boxing trainer on SANTA BARBARA in 1992 and a cop on DAYS (in scenes with Kristian Alfonso, Hope) in 1995. Photo credit: JPI

Maurice Benard (Sonny) was the best man at his wedding. Photo credit: JPI