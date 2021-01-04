Birthday Spotlight: Ptosha Storey

Ptosha Storey was born on January 4 and grew up in Dallas, TX.
The actress graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for Performing and Visual Arts was classmates with singer Erykah Badu.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Storey’s first acting credit was the television film THE ROAD TO GALVESTON with Cicely Tyson.
Ptosha has a son, Jordan, who is following in his mother’s footsteps as an actor.
Photo credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
The actress will appear in an upcoming episode of S.W.A.T., which stars Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R), though the actress does not share scenes with him. She told Digest, “I’ve actually known him for a long time. When I first moved out to L.A., we were part of the same acting company.”