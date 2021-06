Peter Bergman was born on June 11 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Photo credit: CBS

He attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Photo credit: JPI

Bergman has been married to wife Mariellen since 1985. They have two children, Claire and Connor. Photo credit: JPI

He appeared on B&B and two prime-time sitcoms as his Y&R character Jack Abbott: THE NANNY and THE KING OF QUEENS. Photo credit: JPI