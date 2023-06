Parry Shen was born on June 26 in Queens, NY. Photo credit: ABC

Shen married wife Kim in 2002. They have two daughters, Avery and Kori. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, he landed the lead role as Ben Manibag in the crime drama Better Luck Tomorrow.

Shen has done voice-over work for several video games including The Walking Dead: Michonne, Marvel’s LEGO Avengers and Mortal Kombat X. Photo credit: ABC