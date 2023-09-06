Nicholas Chavez was born on September 6 in Houston, TX, but grew up primarily in Denver, CO. Photo credit: ABC

Chavez worked at restaurants, as a tax resolution specialist and as a car salesman before landing on GH, his first television role. Photo credit: ABC

The actor, who was living in Florida at the time of his self-tape audition, impressed the GH higher ups and he was asked to fly to California to audition with Maura West. Photo credit: ABC

Chavez took home the Outstanding Younger Performer trophy at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards and is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category this year. Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images