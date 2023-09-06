Nicholas Chavez was born on September 6 in Houston, TX, but grew up primarily in Denver, CO.
Chavez worked at restaurants, as a tax resolution specialist and as a car salesman before landing on GH, his first television role.
The actor, who was living in Florida at the time of his self-tape audition, impressed the GH higher ups and he was asked to fly to California to audition with Maura West.
Chavez took home the Outstanding Younger Performer trophy at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards and is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category this year.
Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actor will be playing Lyle Menedez in Netflix’s anthology series, MONSTER.
Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images