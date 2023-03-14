Naomi Matsuda was born on March 14 in Nagasaki, Japan.

The actress moved to San Diego at age 5 with her mother and brother.

Matsuda was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in 2022.

The actress recounted the origins of her name with Digest. “Naomi comes from the Bible. It’s Hebrew. My mother wanted to give me a different kind of name. She did not want to give me a traditional Japanese name. I love that.”