Mishael Morgan was born on July 15 in San Fernando, Trinidad and was raised in Toronto, Canada. Photo credit: JPI

She married husband Navid in 2012. They have two children, Niam, 6 and Naliyah, 3. Photo credit: Bravo TV

Morgan just made Daytime Emmy history by being the first Black actress to take home an award for Outstanding Lead Actress. Photo credit: JPI

The actress was bit by the acting bug after participating in a school production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo credit: JPI