Michelle Stafford was born on September 14 in Chicago, IL, but her family moved to California when she was a baby.
Her first soap role was Frankie on the Fox sudser TRIBES, which had a four-month run in 1990.
Stafford has won two Daytime Emmy awards for her portrayal of Phyllis, Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1997 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 2004.
Michelle co-starred with Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) on the prime-time soap PACIFIC PALISADES.
Stafford has two children, Natalia, 12 and Jameson, 6.