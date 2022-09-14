Michelle Stafford was born on September 14 in Chicago, IL, but her family moved to California when she was a baby. Photo credit: JPI

Her first soap role was Frankie on the Fox sudser TRIBES, which had a four-month run in 1990. Photo credit: ABC

Stafford has won two Daytime Emmy awards for her portrayal of Phyllis, Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1997 and Outstanding Lead Actress in 2004. Photo credit: JPI

Michelle co-starred with Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) on the prime-time soap PACIFIC PALISADES. Photo credit: Aaron Spelling Productions, Inc.