Happy Birthday! Birthday Spotlight: Michael Graziadei September 22, 2023 8:57AM Credit: JPIView gallery 10 Birthday Spotlight: Michael Graziadei 1 of 10 Close gallery 1 of 10Michael Graziadei was born on September 22 in Germany.Photo credit: JPI2 of 10Michael Graziadei was born on September 22Photo credit: JPI3 of 10Photo credit: JPI4 of 10Photo credit: JPI 5 of 10Photo credit: JPI6 of 10Photo credit: JPI 7 of 10Photo credit: CBS8 of 10Photo credit: JPI 9 of 10The actor has guest-starred on TRUE DETECTIVE, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, GRIMM and was the lead in Lifetime’s THE LOTTERY.Photo credit: JPI10 of 10Photo credit: JPI Michael Graziadei was born on September 22 in Germany.Photo credit: JPIMichael Graziadei was born on September 22Photo credit: JPIPhoto credit: JPIPhoto credit: JPIPhoto credit: JPIPhoto credit: JPIPhoto credit: CBSPhoto credit: JPIThe actor has guest-starred on TRUE DETECTIVE, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, GRIMM and was the lead in Lifetime’s THE LOTTERY.Photo credit: JPIPhoto credit: JPI By Bryan Beckley Filed Under: The Young and the Restless, Michael Graziadei Comments