Melody Thomas Scott was born on April 18 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Crown Media United States, LLC

Scott majored in music at the University of Southern California. Photo credit: JPI

The actress made her acting debut in the 1964 Alfred Hitchock film Marnie.

Scott met her husband, B&B Supervising Producer Edward J. Scott, while they were both working at Y&R. The couple married in 1985.