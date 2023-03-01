Benard

Birthday Spotlight: Maurice Benard

Birthday Spotlight: Maurice Benard
Maurice Benard was born on March 1 in San Francisco, CA.

For his GH role as Sonny, Benard took home the Outstanding Lead Actor Daytime Emmy in 2003, 2019 and 2021.

The actor released a best-selling memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (And Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital, in April of 2020.
Benard, a mental health advocate who has been open about his own journey with bipolar disorder, hosts a YouTube show called STATE OF MIND.

The actor has been married to wife Paula since 1990. They are parents to Heather, Cailey, Cassidy and Joshua.

