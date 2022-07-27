Credit: CATHRYN FARNSWORTHView gallery 5
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) was born on July 27 in Virginia, but grew up in Houston, TX.
Photo credit: NBC
The actress made her soap debut on PASSIONS in a three-day run, playing a waitress in 2003, and also filled in for Kirsten Storms on GH as Maxie.
Photo credit: NBC
Madison will celebrate 15 years of marriage with her husband, A.J. Gilbert, on August 25. The couple has a daughter Charley, 8.
Photo credit: Instagram
Martha’s birthname is Martha Anne Butterworth.
Photo credit: CATHRYN FARNSWORTH
The actress was a fan of DAYS from an early age telling Digest, “I grew up watching DAYS OF OUR LIVES from when I was 8 years old. I remember when Belle became a character. I remember when she grew up and Kirsten [Storms] started playing her. She was one of my favorite characters. When I got to take over the part, it was a pretty monumental event in my life.”
Photo credit: JPI
