Martha Madison

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Martha Madison

Martha Madison

Credit: CATHRYN FARNSWORTH

View gallery 5

Birthday Spotlight: Martha Madison
1 of 5
Close gallery
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) was born on July 27 in Virginia, but grew up in Houston, TX.

Photo credit: NBC

The actress made her soap debut on PASSIONS in a three-day run, playing a waitress in 2003, and also filled in for Kirsten Storms on GH as Maxie.

Photo credit: NBC

Madison will celebrate 15 years of marriage with her husband, A.J. Gilbert, on August 25. The couple has a daughter Charley, 8.

Photo credit: Instagram

Martha’s birthname is Martha Anne Butterworth.

Photo credit: CATHRYN FARNSWORTH

The actress was a fan of DAYS from an early age telling Digest, “I grew up watching DAYS OF OUR LIVES from when I was 8 years old. I remember when Belle became a character. I remember when she grew up and Kirsten [Storms] started playing her. She was one of my favorite characters. When I got to take over the part, it was a pretty monumental event in my life.”

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments