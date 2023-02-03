Mark Grossman was born on February 3 in Columbia, MD and grew up in Cave Creek, AZ. Photo credit: CBS

Grossman had a recurring role on Freeform’s FAMOUS IN LOVE. Photo credit: JPI

Before he began acting, Grossman spent five years as an insurance salesman. Photo credit: JPI

The actor is buddies with Johnny Wactor (ex-Brando, GH). “I don’t remember how we first met, most likely at the same audition, but we discovered that we have the same manager. After that, we kept bumping into each other at auditions and I’m super-excited that he landed on GH,” the actor recounted to Digest. Photo credit: JPI