Marcus Coloma was born on October 18 in Orem, UT.
Coloma has a daughter, Coco, 13, who he regularly posts fun Instagram videos with.
The actor has some real-life experience with returning from the dead. “When I was maybe 13 years old, I was swimming with this guy and we had a competition about who could hold their breath longer. I beat him, but then I kept going because I wanted to make sure that I really solidified the victory — and I literally blacked out underwater and had to be brought back to life. Luckily, the lifeguard was my mom, and she gave me CPR,” he told Digest.
Nikolas isn’t his first time as a recast: He took over the role of Sam from Manolo Cardona in the sequels to Beverly Hills Chihuahua.
The actor starred in the film Material Girls with sisters Hilary and Haylie Duff.
