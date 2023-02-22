Leslie Charleson was born on February 22 in Kansas City, MO.
Charleson’s first soap role was on the short-lived A FLAME IN THE WIND on ABC. She was also a series regular on the CBS soap LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING from 1967-70.
Leslie has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards for her work on GH.
The actress was pals with Jane Elliot (Tracy) before they were cast on GH. “I remember sitting backstage with her when she was doing a Broadway show and we got to be good friends. And look what happened!”
Charleson, who began playing Monica in August 1977, is the longest-running cast member on GENERAL HOSPITAL.