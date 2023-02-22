Leslie Charleson was born on February 22 in Kansas City, MO. Photo credit: ABC

Charleson’s first soap role was on the short-lived A FLAME IN THE WIND on ABC. She was also a series regular on the CBS soap LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING from 1967-70. Photo credit: ABC

Leslie has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards for her work on GH. Photo credit: ABC

The actress was pals with Jane Elliot (Tracy) before they were cast on GH. “I remember sitting backstage with her when she was doing a Broadway show and we got to be good friends. And look what happened!” Photo credit: ABC