Birthday Spotlight: Lauren Koslow

Credit: NBC

Birthday Spotlight: Lauren Koslow
Lauren Koslow was born on March 9 in Boston, MA.

Photo credit: NBC

The actress graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, with a degree in theater and costume design.

Photo credit: NBC

Koslow married Nick Schillace in 1987. They met in the makeup room at Y&R, where she played the role of Lindsey Wells.

Photo credit: Instagram

The actress has three children, Josh, Zachariah and Millikate.

Photo credit: NBC

Koslow enjoys the great outdoors, telling Digest, “I love to be out hiking, walking. I need time outside in the environment. I need to do it every day, pretty much.”

Photo credit: JPI

