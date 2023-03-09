Lauren Koslow was born on March 9 in Boston, MA. Photo credit: NBC

The actress graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, with a degree in theater and costume design. Photo credit: NBC

Koslow married Nick Schillace in 1987. They met in the makeup room at Y&R, where she played the role of Lindsey Wells. Photo credit: Instagram

The actress has three children, Josh, Zachariah and Millikate. Photo credit: NBC