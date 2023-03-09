Lauren Koslow was born on March 9 in Boston, MA.
The actress graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, with a degree in theater and costume design.
Koslow married Nick Schillace in 1987. They met in the makeup room at Y&R, where she played the role of Lindsey Wells.
The actress has three children, Josh, Zachariah and Millikate.
Koslow enjoys the great outdoors, telling Digest, “I love to be out hiking, walking. I need time outside in the environment. I need to do it every day, pretty much.”