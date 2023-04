Krista Allen was born on April 5 in Ventura, CA. Photo credit: Shutterstock

The actress majored in education in college and interned as a kindergarten teacher. Photo credit: JPI

Allen’s very first job as an actress was actually on B&B as Shelley and she also played DAYS’s Billie. Photo credit: JPI

The actress starred on BAYWATCH: HAWAII for two seasons and was in the film Liar, Liar with Jim Carrey. Photo credit: JPI