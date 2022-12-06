Kin Shriner was born on December 6 in New York, NY. Photo credit: ABC

His father, Herb Shriner, was a radio and television personality best known for hosting the game show TWO FOR THE MONEY. Photo credit: ABC

Shriner has a twin brother named Wil. Photo credit: ABC

The actor has appeared on TEXAS (ex-Jeb), BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL (ex-Brian), YOUNG AND RESTLESS (ex-Harrison) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-Keith), among other soaps. Photo credit: ABC