Kin Shriner was born on December 6 in New York, NY.
His father, Herb Shriner, was a radio and television personality best known for hosting the game show TWO FOR THE MONEY.
Shriner has a twin brother named Wil.
The actor has appeared on TEXAS (ex-Jeb), BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL (ex-Brian), YOUNG AND RESTLESS (ex-Harrison) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-Keith), among other soaps.
Shriner, who marked his 45th anniversary with the show this year, has been nominated four times for a Daytime Emmy for his role as Scott Baldwin.