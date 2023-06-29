Promo banner Promo banner
Kimberlin Brown

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Kimberlin Brown

Kimberlin Brown

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Birthday Spotlight: Kimberlin Brown
Kimberlin Brown was born on June 29 in Hayward, CA.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actress and her husband, Gary Pelzer, wed on May 11, 1991. They have two children, Alexes and Nicholas.

Photo credit: Instagram

Brown grew up watching Y&R with her mom and actually auditioned for the role of Cassandra Rawlins before being cast as Sheila.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

As for the origin of her name, she explained to Digest, “There was a ranch in Northern California called Kimberlin, and my mom would drive by it on a regular basis. She just always loved the name.”

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

The actress has also appeared as Judge Cressman on ALL MY CHILDREN in 2010; as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Paige from 2004-05; as Rachel on PORT CHARLES and GENERAL HOSPITAL from 1999-2002; as Shelly on ANOTHER WORLD in 1999; as Candace on SANTA BARBARA in 1990; and as Danielle on CAPITOL in 1987.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

