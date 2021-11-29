Birthday Spotlight: Kim Delaney (Jackie, GH)

Kim Delaney was born on November 29 and hails from Philadelphia, PA. Photo credit: ABC

Delaney debuted on ALL MY CHILDREN as Jenny in August on 1981. Jenny lingered in the hospital for weeks before dying in 1984 because the show was hoping she would change her mind about leaving. “They did try to talk me out of it, and I probably should have stayed another year,” she mused to Digest. Photo credit: ABC

The actress won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama in 1997 for her role of Diane on NYPD BLUE, where she was originally hired for a four-episode arc — but while shooting her second show, she was offered a contract. Photo credit: ABC

Delaney eventually left to headline another Bochco series, PHILLY, for one season, going on to notch 10 episodes on CSI: MIAMI and five on THE O.C. Then, for six seasons starting in 2007, she played Claudia on Lifetime’s ARMY WIVES. Photo credit: ABC