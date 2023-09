Kate Mansi was born on September 15 in Calabasas, CA. Photo credit: ABC

The actress is a graduate of Pepperdine University. Photo credit: Riker Bros

Mansi won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2018 for her portrayal of Abigail on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI

Her first acting credit was an episode of HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER in 2008, where she played Amanda. Photo credit: Riker Bros