Judith Chapman was born on November 15 in Greenville, SC. Photo credit: CBS

The actress has appeared in numerous soaps, playing Natalie Bannon Hughes on AS THE WORLD TURNS, 1975-78; Charlotte Greer on RYAN’S HOPE, 1983; Ginny Blake on GH, 1984-86; Sandra Montaigne on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, 1987; an Anjelica Deveraux on DAYS, 1989-91. Photo credit: CBS

“Had I not been an actor, I would have been an archaeologist digging around in ruins and doing research in libraries,” Chapman told Digest. Photo credit: JPI

The actress auditioned for the role of Pam Ewing on DALLAS in 1977. Photo credit: JPI