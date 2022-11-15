Judith Chapman was born on November 15 in Greenville, SC.
The actress has appeared in numerous soaps, playing Natalie Bannon Hughes on AS THE WORLD TURNS, 1975-78; Charlotte Greer on RYAN’S HOPE, 1983; Ginny Blake on GH, 1984-86; Sandra Montaigne on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, 1987; an Anjelica Deveraux on DAYS, 1989-91.
“Had I not been an actor, I would have been an archaeologist digging around in ruins and doing research in libraries,” Chapman told Digest.
The actress auditioned for the role of Pam Ewing on DALLAS in 1977.
Starred in the one-woman production of Vivien, playing movie star Vivien Leigh.