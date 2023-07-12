Judi Evans was born on July 12 in Montebello, CA. Photo credit: ÖYKÜ

Evans’s parents were trapeze artists and she spent most of her childhood traveling with them in the circus. Photo credit: ÖYKÜ

Evans has appeared on GUIDING LIGHT (as Beth), ANOTHER WORLD (as Paulina) and AS THE WORLD TURNS (as Maeve). Photo credit: ÖYKÜ

The actress married husband Michael Luciano in 1993.