Josh Kelly was born on April 25 in Yokosuka, Japan.
The actor served three tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq as an Army Ranger.
Josh made his daytime debut on ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Cutter from 2010-2011 and played the role again in 2013 on the online reboot of the show.
Kelly has also appeared on UNREAL, MIDNIGHT TEXAS and UGLY BETTY.
The actor was familiar with GH before he landed the role of Cody. “GENERAL HOSPITAL was the only soap opera that I watched when I was younger. My sister had control of the TV when we got home from high school, so we would watch GENERAL HOSPITAL and then I would get to watch BATMAN,” he told Digest.