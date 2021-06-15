Jordi Vilasuso was born on June 15, in Miami FL.
The actor married his wife, Kaitlin Riley on August 25, 2012 and they have two daughters, Riley, 8 and Everly, 4.
Vilasuso recently started a charity, Code Red Foundation, to protect the youth in our country.
Vilasuso has appeared on four daytime dramas, with roles on each network. Before he joined Y&R in 2018, he played Tony Santos on GUIDING LIGHT from 2001-03 (and won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in 2003); Dr. Griffin Castillo on ALL MY CHILDREN from 2010-11 and again in 2013; and from 2016-17, he played Dario Hernandez on DAYS.
His cousin Marivi is married to actor Andy Garcia, and his sister-in-law is actress Bailee Madison.