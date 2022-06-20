Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television IncView gallery 5
John McCook was born on June 20 in Ventura, CA.
The actor has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy four times – 2001, 2012, 2018 and 2022.
McCook attended Long Beach State University.
He was drafted into the Army shortly after becoming a contract player at Universal Studios in Hollywood.
McCook has been married to Laurette Spang since February 16, 1980. Together they have three children – Molly, Rebecca and Jake. He Is also the father to Seth, with Juliet Prowse.
