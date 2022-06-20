John McCook was born on June 20 in Ventura, CA. Photo credit: JPI

The actor has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy four times – 2001, 2012, 2018 and 2022. Photo credit: JPI

McCook attended Long Beach State University. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

He was drafted into the Army shortly after becoming a contract player at Universal Studios in Hollywood. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc