John McCook

Happy Birthday

Birthday Spotlight: John McCook

John McCook

Credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

View gallery 5


Birthday Spotlight: John McCook
1 of 5
Close gallery
John McCook was born on June 20 in Ventura, CA.

Photo credit: JPI

The actor has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy four times – 2001, 2012, 2018 and 2022.

Photo credit: JPI

McCook attended Long Beach State University.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

He was drafted into the Army shortly after becoming a contract player at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

McCook has been married to Laurette Spang since February 16, 1980. Together they have three children – Molly, Rebecca and Jake. He Is also the father to Seth, with Juliet Prowse.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: ,
Comments