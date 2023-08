James Reynolds was born on August 10 in Oskaloosa, KS. Photo credit: Peacock

Reynolds studied prelaw and journalism at Washburn University, where he also developed a passion for acting. Photo credit: NBC

While serving in the Marines, the actor was stationed in Vietnam, where he was a journalist. Photo credit: JPI

Reynolds has been married to wife Lissa since 1985 and he has a son, Jed. Photo credit: Instagram