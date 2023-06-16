James Patrick Stuart was born on June 16 in Encino, CA.

Stuart and his wife, Jocelyn, married since 2000 and have two sons, Graham and Colin. Photo credit: ABC

The actor has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards – in 1992 as Outstanding Younger Actor for his work as Will Cortlandt on ALL MY CHILDREN and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2020, 2021 and 2022 for GH. Photo credit: ABC

Stuart’s father was Chad Stuart of the British pop folk duo Chad & Jeremy and James has released two albums – The Apple Tree and Clean Slate.