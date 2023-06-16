Promo banner Promo banner
Happy Birthday

James Patrick Stuart was born on June 16 in Encino, CA.
Stuart and his wife, Jocelyn, married since 2000 and have two sons, Graham and Colin.

Photo credit: ABC

The actor has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards – in 1992 as Outstanding Younger Actor for his work as Will Cortlandt on ALL MY CHILDREN  and Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2020, 2021 and 2022 for GH.

Photo credit: ABC

Stuart’s father was Chad Stuart of the British pop folk duo Chad & Jeremy and James has released two albums – The Apple Tree and Clean Slate.
In addition to GH, he is starring in the Disney Channel series VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW.

Photo credit: Justin Stephens/Disney

