Jacklyn Zeman was born on March 6 in Englewood, NJ. Photo credit: ABC

Zeman completed high school at age of 15 and soon after received a scholarship to NYU where she majored in dance. Photo credit: JPI

Before joining the cast of GH in 1977, she appeared on THE EDGE OF NIGHT (ex-Bobbi) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Lana). Photo credit: ABC

Zeman has been nominated for four Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Bobbie. Photo credit: JPI