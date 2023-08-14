Jackee Harry

Birthday Spotlight: Jackée Harry

Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) was born on August 14 in Winston-Salem, NC.

The actress got her B.A. in education and taught history at Brooklyn Technical High School but left after two years to pursue an acting career.

Harry made her television debut on ANOTHER WORLD (ex-Lily) in 1983.

Jackée became the first Black actress to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987 for her role as Sandra on 227.

The actress was verbally offered the role of Oda Mae Brown in Ghost after Whoopi Goldberg was unsure if she could take the part.

