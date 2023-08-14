Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) was born on August 14 in Winston-Salem, NC. Photo credit: Peacock

The actress got her B.A. in education and taught history at Brooklyn Technical High School but left after two years to pursue an acting career. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM

Harry made her television debut on ANOTHER WORLD (ex-Lily) in 1983. Photo credit: NBC

Jackée became the first Black actress to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987 for her role as Sandra on 227. Photo credit: Columbia Pictures Television