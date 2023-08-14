Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) was born on August 14 in Winston-Salem, NC.
The actress got her B.A. in education and taught history at Brooklyn Technical High School but left after two years to pursue an acting career.
Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM
Harry made her television debut on ANOTHER WORLD (ex-Lily) in 1983.
Jackée became the first Black actress to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987 for her role as Sandra on 227.
Photo credit: Columbia Pictures Television
The actress was verbally offered the role of Oda Mae Brown in Ghost after Whoopi Goldberg was unsure if she could take the part.