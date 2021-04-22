Ingo Rademacher was born on April 22 in Iserlohn, Germany and moved to Australia when he was 10. Photo credit: ABC

The actor wed wife Ehiku on October 3, 2009. Ttheir sons are Peanut, born July 11, 2008, and Pohaku, born May 13, 2012, and they are awaiting the birth of their daughter. Photo credit: Instagram

He and Ehiku own their own activewear line called Mahiku. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

His big break was on the Australian soap PARADISE BEACH in 1993 as Sean. Photo credit: JPI