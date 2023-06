Greg Vaughan was born on June 15 in Dallas, TX. Photo credit: NBC

After graduating high school, Vaughan landed modeling campaigns with Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic and Tommy Hilfiger. Photo credit: NBC

Vaughan won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2018. Photo credit: JPI

The actor has three sons: Jathan, 16, Cavan, 13 and Landan, 11. Photo credit: JPI