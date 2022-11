George DelHoyo was born on November 23 in Canelones, Uruguay. Photo credit: JPI

The actor made his Broadway debut playing Kyle in The Robber Bridegroom in 1976. Photo credit: JPI

When DelHoyo moved to California in 1978 as a contract player for Universal Studios, he went by the screen name George Deloy. Photo credit: Shutterstock

The actor was an original member of the cast of GENERATIONS, which also starred DAYS’s James Reynolds (Abe). Photo credit: Shutterstock