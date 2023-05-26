Genie Francis was born on May 26 in Englewood, NJ. Photo credit: ABC

The actress, who studied acting with Michael Howard in New York, debuted as Laura on February 8, 1977. Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives

In addition to GH, she has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (ex-Diana), ALL MY CHILDREN/LOVING (ex-Ceara) and YOUNG AND RESTLESS (ex-Genevieve). Photo credit: ABC

The actress wed actor Jonathan Frakes in 1988. They have two children, Jameson and Elizabeth. Photo credit: Nutrisystem