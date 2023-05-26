Genie Francis was born on May 26 in Englewood, NJ.
The actress, who studied acting with Michael Howard in New York, debuted as Laura on February 8, 1977.
Photo credit: ABC Photo Archives
In addition to GH, she has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (ex-Diana), ALL MY CHILDREN/LOVING (ex-Ceara) and YOUNG AND RESTLESS (ex-Genevieve).
The actress wed actor Jonathan Frakes in 1988. They have two children, Jameson and Elizabeth.
Photo credit: Nutrisystem
Francis took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2007 and has been nominated three other times – 1997 as Outstanding Lead Actress; 2012 for Outstanding Supporting Actress and 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actress.
Photo credit: Araldo Di Crollalanza/Shutterstock