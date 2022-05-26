Francis

Birthday Spotlight: Genie Francis

Credit: ABC

Genie Francis was born on May 26 in Englewood, NJ.

In addition to GH, she has also appeared on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (ex-Diana), ALL MY CHILDREN/LOVING (ex-Ceara) and YOUNG AND RESTLESS (ex-Genevieve).

The actress wed actor Jonathan Frakes in 1988. They have two children, Jameson and Elizabeth.

The actress celebrated her 45th anniversary playing Laura, debuting on February 8, 1977.

Francis took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2007 and has been nominated four other times – 1997 as Outstanding Lead Actress; 2002 for Special Fan Award; 2012 for Outstanding Supporting Actress and 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actress.

