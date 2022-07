Eric Martsolf was born on July 27 in Harrisburg, PA. Photo credit: NBC

The actor has a degree in Political Science from Dickinson College. Photo credit: NBC

In 2014, the actor won the Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role of Brady. He was nominated this year for Outstanding Lead Actor. Photo credit: JPI

Martsolf and wife Lisa have been married since 2003. They have 16-year-old twin boys, Chase and Mason. Photo credit: Instagram