Birthday Spotlight: Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS)

Emily O’Brien was born on May 28 and hails from Bedfordshire, England.
The actress does voice-over and motion capture work, too. It’s the career she’s been making a living doing for the past decade, in video game projects like The Lord of the Rings’s Middle- Earth: Shadow of Mordor; Death Stranding; Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series; and the TV series LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS for Netflix.
Her father is British and her mother is Persian.
O’Brien made her daytime debut as Jana Hawkes on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS in 2006.
O’Brien began playing the cello a year and a half ago and is taking classes at L.A. Community College.