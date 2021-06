Eileen Davidson was born on June 15 in Artesia, CA. Photo credit: JPI

She has been married to husband Vincent Van Patten (ex-Christian, Y&R) since 2003. They have a son, Jesse. Photo credit: Instagram

She played five different characters on DAYS: Kristen DiMera, Susan Banks, Sister Mary Moira, Penelope Kent and Thomas Banks. Photo credit: JPI

Davidson starred on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS for three seasons. Photo credit: JPI