Dominic Zamprogna was born on April 21 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: ABC

The actor attended the University of Toronto. Photo credit: ABC

Zamprogna wed Linda Leslie on November 1, 2009 in Los Angeles’s Griffith Park and is the proud father of Anbilliene, 12, Eliana, 10, and Adeline, 7. Photo credit: Instagram

He became a U.S. citizen on July 23, 2020. Photo credit: ABC