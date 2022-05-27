Darin Brooks was born on May 27 in Honolulu, HI.
He briefly attended the University of Hawaii before deciding to move to L.A. to pursue acting.
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Brooks made his daytime debut portraying Max Brady on DAYS from 2005-11.
The actor married Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) March 21, 2016 in Hawaii. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Everleigh, on September 22, 2019 and their second daughter, Gemma on January 29, 2022.
Brooks won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in 2009. He also scored nominations in 2021 for Outstanding Supporting Actor for Wyatt and in 2008 for Outstanding Younger Actor for Max.