Darin Brooks was born on May 27 in Honolulu, HI. Photo credit: JPI

He briefly attended the University of Hawaii before deciding to move to L.A. to pursue acting. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Brooks made his daytime debut portraying Max Brady on DAYS from 2005-11. Photo credit: JPI

The actor married Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B et al) March 21, 2016 in Hawaii. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Everleigh, on September 22, 2019 and their second daughter, Gemma on January 29, 2022. Photo credit: JPI