Conner Floyd was born on October 20 in Arlington, TX.

The actor played football at the University of Tulsa.

Floyd stars in the film Nowhere Alaska. "The premise of the movie was that we were wandering through Alaska trying to find someone who was lost, so we were trekking through bear territory, climbing mountains and walking through rivers," the actor recounted to Digest.

On preparing to play Chance, the actor told Digest, "I really enjoyed watching TRUE DETECTIVE and my dad showed me some COLUMBO, although that character was more of a detective. I also watched The Maltese Falcon to try and tap into my inner detective."