Christian J. LeBlanc was born on August 25 in Fayetteville, NC. Photo credit: JPI

He attended Tulane University in New Orleans, LA where he majored in pre-med. Photo credit: JPI

LeBlanc worked as a substitute teacher in the L.A. school district. Photo credit: JPI

He joined the daytime community in 1983 as Kirk McColl on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: CBS