Cassandra James was born on July 17 in Pasadena, CA and was raised in Vancouver. Photo credit: ABC

The actress has German roots on her father’s side, and her mother was born in Hong Kong to Chinese parents.

James earned a degree in theater acting at Ryerson University in Toronto.

Terry is GENERAL HOSPITAL’s first transgender character. “This is my first [recurring role], so it’s a really big and exciting step in my career,” she told Digest. Photo credit: ABC