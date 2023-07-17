Promo banner Promo banner
Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Cassandra James

Cassandra James was born on July 17 in Pasadena, CA and was raised in Vancouver.

The actress has German roots on her father’s side, and her mother was born in Hong Kong to Chinese parents.
James earned a degree in theater acting at Ryerson University in Toronto.
Terry is GENERAL HOSPITAL’s first transgender character. “This is my first [recurring role], so it’s a really big and exciting step in my career,” she told Digest.

The actress appeared on the Oscars in 2018 as part of the ensemble performing the nominated song “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

