Casey Moss was born on November 16 in Hanford, CA. Photo credit: NBC

The actor is part of a new band named Inner Echo. Photo credit: JPI

Moss got his first guitar at age 9 and has been playing ever since. Photo credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Moss can be seen in the upcoming film, The Last Champion, which will be released digitally on December 8. Photo credit: NBC