Carolyn Hennesy was born on June 10 in Encino, CA.
The actress won the 2017 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series for her work on THE BAY.
Hennesy trained at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, CA and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
She has appeared on several television series, including DAWSON’S CREEK, THAT ’70S SHOW, SHAMELESS, DEVIOUS MAIDS, TRUE BLOOD, THE MIDDLE and REVENGE.
Hennesy has written and published a series of children’s books, Mythic Misadventures.