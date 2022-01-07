Camryn Grimes was born on January 7 in Van Nuys, CA.
Grimes is one of seven children and the niece of actor Scott Grimes.
In 2000, at age 10, she became the youngest winner to receive a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Cassie, and was awarded the 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mariah.
Grimes has appeared on ER, GHOST WHISPERER, COLD CASE, THE MENTALIST and NCIS.
She starred alongside John Travolta, Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry in the 2001 film Swordfish.