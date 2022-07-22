Banus

Birthday Spotlight: Camila Banus

Camila Banus was born on July 22 in Miami Beach, FL.

Camila watched LAVERNE & SHIRLEY and THREE’S COMPANY when she was younger, and not only did they inspire her dreams to become an actress, they also helped her learn English.

Banus made her daytime debut as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Lola in 2008.

The actress married Marlon Aquino on August 28, 2021 in Joshua Tree, CA.
The actress had a childhood crush on actor Freddie Prinze Jr., recently telling Digest, “Funny enough, I had an audition with him where I had to play his daughter. I was sweating so much and it was so scary. I don’t remember anything. I probably bombed it.”

