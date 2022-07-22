Camila Banus was born on July 22 in Miami Beach, FL. Photo credit: NBC

Camila watched LAVERNE & SHIRLEY and THREE’S COMPANY when she was younger, and not only did they inspire her dreams to become an actress, they also helped her learn English. Photo credit: Peacock

Banus made her daytime debut as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Lola in 2008. Photo credit: JPI

The actress married Marlon Aquino on August 28, 2021 in Joshua Tree, CA.